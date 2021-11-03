Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s Branded Pharmaceuticals segment maintains momentum on the back of stellar performance by Xiaflex, which was fueled by an increase in physician office activity and patient office visits. Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segment are also performing well. However, generics business remains weak as product discontinuances and pricing pressure from increased competition impacted the generic base business.Lawsuits are a concern too. The company faces stiff competition from other generic drug manufacturers, brand name pharmaceutical companies through authorized generics, existing brand equivalents and manufacturers of therapeutically similar drugs. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates are stable ahead of quarterly results.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 11,909,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Endo International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

