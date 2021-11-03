Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ENLAY opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

