Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.