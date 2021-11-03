Energizer (ENR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.300-$3.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.30-3.50 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 288.46 and a beta of 1.19. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.88.

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

