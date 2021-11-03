Energo (TSL) Market Capitalization Tops $226,869.63

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energo has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $226,869.63 and approximately $37,690.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00219742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00097771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

