Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading 11.2% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s share price traded up 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.87 and last traded at C$11.76. 307,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 673,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.70.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert William Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,443 shares in the company, valued at C$2,326,519.29.

About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

