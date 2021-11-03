Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.78

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 12283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

ERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

