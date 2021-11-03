Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRT opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Enertopia has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

