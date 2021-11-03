ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

ENI stock opened at €12.53 ($14.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.95 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of €12.49 ($14.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.61.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

