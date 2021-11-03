Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.53 ($14.75).

ENI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ENI in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ENI in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ENI in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €12.74 ($14.99). The stock had a trading volume of 27,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.95 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of €12.49 ($14.69).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.