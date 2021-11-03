Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $708,450.60 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.55 and a 52-week high of $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 531.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 87.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

