Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,569 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $126,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 68.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 394,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,293,000 after acquiring an additional 160,818 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 491.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 98,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.19. 14,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

