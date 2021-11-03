Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.49. Envela shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 20,825 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Envela in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.95 million. Envela had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Envela by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 80,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Envela by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

