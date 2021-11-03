Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 658,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $49,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENV. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

