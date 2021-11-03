EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EPAM opened at $674.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $675.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.04 and its 200-day moving average is $552.48.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

