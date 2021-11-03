Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

