EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) vs. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Critical Survey

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties -21.28% -3.18% -1.29% RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares EPR Properties and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $414.66 million 9.54 -$131.73 million $1.89 27.98 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EPR Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EPR Properties and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 4 1 1 2.29 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

EPR Properties presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.01%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $22.81, indicating a potential upside of 26.21%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Summary

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust beats EPR Properties on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment comprises of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

