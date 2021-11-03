EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in EQT by 821.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

