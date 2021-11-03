Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.520-$7.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.Equifax also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.820 EPS.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,943. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.12. Equifax has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

