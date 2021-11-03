Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $195.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.39. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the second quarter worth $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.