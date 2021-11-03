Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.35 price target (down previously from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$80.50 price target (down previously from C$161.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$123.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $127.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

