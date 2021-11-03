Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi anticipates that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,190. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,377.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 43,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 61.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

