Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$18.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.09. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$16.93 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.