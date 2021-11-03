Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

