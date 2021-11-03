Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gentherm Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

THRM opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Gentherm by 5.7% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

