Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Service Co. International’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $70.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,952.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,938 shares of company stock valued at $18,728,868. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $90,862,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 44.1% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

