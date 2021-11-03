Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

ESGC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,002. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80. Eros STX Global has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

