Esken (LON:ESKN) Earns Under Review Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Esken (LON:ESKN)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON ESKN opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £138.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. Esken has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.06 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.52). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Esken

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

