Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Insider Selling

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $240.97 and last traded at $242.52. 26,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,859,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.69.

Specifically, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average is $197.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 207,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 34.1% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

