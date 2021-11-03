Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s (EGFEY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.52.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.