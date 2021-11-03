European Wax Center (EWCZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. European Wax Center has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. On average, analysts expect European Wax Center to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42.
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.