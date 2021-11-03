European Wax Center (EWCZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. European Wax Center has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. On average, analysts expect European Wax Center to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

