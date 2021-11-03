European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Truist began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.70. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in European Wax Center stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

