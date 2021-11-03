Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. 33,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $217.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $86,796. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $6,334,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5,250.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 88,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,742,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.