Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVLO. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $545.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,095,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 123,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

