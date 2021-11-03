Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,913 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EB. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after buying an additional 191,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,789,000 after buying an additional 213,374 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,701,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $94,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

