Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.430-$3.630 EPS.

EVRG traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. 29,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,930 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

