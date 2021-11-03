Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.53. Evergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

Evergy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,948. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Evergy has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.