Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.810-$3.930 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.81-3.93 EPS.

NYSE ES traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

