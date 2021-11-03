Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.810-$3.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eversource Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.81-3.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.43.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.36. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

