Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $197.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 50.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

