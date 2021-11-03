Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.36.

EXAS opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

