Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Oppenheimer

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

