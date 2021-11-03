Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.88, but opened at $20.08. Exelixis shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 28,030 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,400. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after acquiring an additional 544,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after acquiring an additional 531,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.