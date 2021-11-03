Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Sells $81,012.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.42. 623,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,857. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $203.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 261.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $264,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

