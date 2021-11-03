Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $253,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 1,638,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,763. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after buying an additional 196,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

