F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $32,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

F5 Networks stock opened at $222.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $225.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,431 shares of company stock worth $2,598,617. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

