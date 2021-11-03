Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,750.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 259,349 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 6.1% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $91,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $24,491,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.51. 262,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,105,556. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $923.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,274,858 shares of company stock worth $806,516,037. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.