Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.2% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Facebook by 9,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 262,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $91,103,000 after purchasing an additional 259,349 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 14,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $22,705,000. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.7% during the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Facebook by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 992 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

FB traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $327.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,105,556. The company has a market capitalization of $923.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,274,858 shares of company stock valued at $806,516,037. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

