Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $390.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $390.00 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $328.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $925.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.48. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,274,858 shares of company stock valued at $806,516,037. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.