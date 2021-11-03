Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $37.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.40 million and the highest is $39.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $36.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $146.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.20 million to $148.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.45 million, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $165.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,065 shares of company stock worth $239,748. 8.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,744. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $501.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

